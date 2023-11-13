The Project

Football Club Turns Off Stadium Lights As Rivals Celebrate In Amazing Act Of Bad Sportsmanship

It's time for another Sam's Tee-Off and here's what happened this week.

The Cricket World Cup is going great for the Aussies, but it’s been a tournament to forget for the English.

But we have a special mention to Joe Root for also discovering the most embarrassing way to get bowled.

Root was out after being bowled through the legs in the most awkward way, but was lucky to be bowled out BBW (balls before wicket).

There are a lot of ways to injure yourself on a football field, and this Memphis player just invented a brand new one: 

Getting hit in the balls by a weighted penalty flag.

 And finally, Peruvian soccer has had the best bit of bad sportsmanship you’re ever likely to see.

When Universitario beat arch-rival Alianza away, the home team decided to kill the party early by immediately turning off all the lights. 

Watch all the clips below:

Government Agrees To All 56 Recommendations Of Robodebt Inquiry
