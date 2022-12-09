The Project

Footage Shows Why You Should Put the Lid Down Before You Flush the Toilet

Scientists have just disgusted all of us by sharing footage of what happens when you don't put the seat down when you flush.

I'll admit, at first I thought this was just a ploy to get us blokes to put the seat down, a request we all know to be incredibly unreasonable.

But since seeing the video released by scientists at the University of Colorado Boulder of what happens when you flush the toilet with the lid up, I've rapidly changed my tune. And maybe even my toothbrush.

The footage shows a plume of particles that erupt from the toilet and linger in the air for up to 5 minutes, landing on nearby surfaces and potentially spreading dangerous pathogens such as E. coli, norovirus and coronavirus.

You're thinking about going home and changing your toothbrush too now, aren't you?

The scientists used a green laser to showcase the spray of the toilet being flushed, something that's unusually not visible to the naked eye.

"By making dramatic visual images of this process, our study can play an important role in public health messaging," study author at the University of Colorado Boulder, John Crimaldi, said.

"But once you see these videos, you're never going to think about a toilet flush the same way again."

I'll be honest, John, I wasn't thinking about toilet flushing much at all until now, and if I was, I certainly wasn't doing so fondly.

Admittedly going forward, after seeing the video you released as an early Christmas present to mankind, I'll be thinking about those hovering particles that happen to sit at head height at the precise time I'd be inspecting the bowl for shame stains.

And I'll definitely be thinking about the multitude of items in the bathroom that go in and around my face and mouth and wondering if we really can consider the outside dunny to be archaic, all things considered.

I don't know about you folks, but I'm definitely going to put the toilet lid down before I flush it from now on. Maybe. I dunno. I'll try to remember.

Even though I now know how disgusting and dangerous it is, I really think the only way to condition myself into closing the lid is to have that video playing on a constant loop in my toilet.

Otherwise, my inner gross child just wants to watch my leavings, you know, leave.

