Foo Fighters Frontman Dave Grohl Seen Cooking BBQ For 16 Hours To Feed Homeless

Dave Grohl is again proving why he’s more of a rockstar off the stage than when he’s on it.

The Foo Fighters star took a break from rocking to help out Los Angeles’ Hope Mission, where he reportedly spent 16 hours behind the BBQ cooking up a feast of ribs, brisket, pork butt, and a bunch of sides to help feed the homeless in the local area.

“In the middle of our 350-mile run to end homelessness, we got the coolest video ever from Dave Grohl, of the Foo Fighters. Not only did I wish us luck, but he cooked for hundreds of people who live in our shelters in the middle of one of the worst storms,” Hope Mission’s boss, Rowan Vansleve, wrote alongside a video of Grohl manning the rib station.

According to TMZ, Grohl also reportedly helped serve the food, which fed around 450 homeless and 50 staff members.