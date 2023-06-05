The Project

Foo Fighters Announced Huge Australian Tour

Rock band Foo Fighters have announced a massive stadium tour that will see them head around Australia and New Zealand.

The band will play Perth, Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane in November and December before travelling to New Zealand in 2024.

It will be the Foo Fighters' first headline tour of both countries since 2018. 

The band has only recently resumed touring following the death of Taylor Hawkins died last year.

Foo Fighters Tour Dates

Wednesday 29 November – HBF Park | Perth, WA

With special guests The Chats and Teenage Jones

Saturday 2 December – Coopers Stadium | Adelaide, SA

With special guests The Chats + Body Type

Monday 4 December – AAMI Park | Melbourne, VIC

With special guests Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers + Hot Milk

Saturday 9 December – Accor Stadium | Sydney, NSW

With special guests The Chats + Hot Milk

Monday 12 December – Suncorp Stadium | Brisbane, QLD

With special guests The Chats + Hot Milk

