The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Focus Of Serial Podcast, Adnan Syed, Ordered To Be Released By U.S. Judge

Focus Of Serial Podcast, Adnan Syed, Ordered To Be Released By U.S. Judge

A US judge has ordered the release of Adnan Syed after overturning Syed's conviction for the 1999 murder of Hae Min Lee - a case that was chronicled in the hit podcast Serial.

At the behest of prosecutors who had uncovered new evidence, Circuit Court Judge Melissa Phinn ordered that Syed's conviction be vacated as she approved the release of the now-41-year-old who has spent more than two decades behind bars.

There were gasps in the crowded courtroom and applause as the judge announced her decision.

Phinn ruled that the state violated its legal obligation to share evidence that could have bolstered Syed's defence.

She ordered Syed to be placed on home detention with GPS location monitoring.

The judge also said the state must decide whether to seek a new trial date or dismiss the case within 30 days.

"All right Mr Syed, you're free to join your family," Phinn said as the hearing ended.

Minutes later, Syed emerged from the courthouse and flashed a small smile as he was shepherded to a waiting SUV through a sea of cameras and a cheering crowd of supporters.

Syed has always maintained his innocence.

His case captured the attention of millions in 2014 when the debut season of Serial focused on Lee's killing and raised doubts about some of the evidence prosecutors had used, inspiring heated debates across dinner tables and water coolers about Syed's innocence or guilt.

Last week, prosecutors filed a motion saying that a lengthy investigation conducted with the defence had uncovered new evidence that could undermine the 2000 conviction of Syed, Lee's ex-boyfriend.

"I understand how difficult this is but we need to make sure we hold the correct person accountable," assistant state's attorney Becky Feldman told the judge as she described various details from the case that undermine the decades-old conviction, including flawed mobile phone data, unreliable witness testimony and and a potentially biased detective.

Syed was serving a life sentence after he was convicted of strangling 18-year-old Lee, whose body was found buried in a Baltimore park.

Previously Unseen Image Of The Queen At Balmoral, Scotland, Released After Private Burial
NEXT STORY

Previously Unseen Image Of The Queen At Balmoral, Scotland, Released After Private Burial

Advertisement

Related Articles

Previously Unseen Image Of The Queen At Balmoral, Scotland, Released After Private Burial

Previously Unseen Image Of The Queen At Balmoral, Scotland, Released After Private Burial

A new photo of Queen Elizabeth II, taken at Balmoral in Scotland, widely thought to have been the Queen's favourite residence, has been released.
NSW And South Australia Ditch Public Transport Mask Rules As Victoria Clamps Down On Non-Compliance

NSW And South Australia Ditch Public Transport Mask Rules As Victoria Clamps Down On Non-Compliance

Commuters in NSW and South Australia will no longer legally have to wear masks on public transport, as Victoria ramps up compliance on its networks.
The Queen's Beloved Corgis, Muick & Sandy Said Their Goodbyes To The Monarch Ahead Of Her Funeral

The Queen's Beloved Corgis, Muick & Sandy Said Their Goodbyes To The Monarch Ahead Of Her Funeral

The Queen's corgis and one of her favourite ponies said their goodbyes to their beloved, devoted owner as her coffin passed the animals ahead of her committal service in St George's chapel.
Nine-Year-Old Golfer In Tears After Hitting Spectacular Hole-In-One

Nine-Year-Old Golfer In Tears After Hitting Spectacular Hole-In-One

This nine-year-old golfer has done what most can never do, hit a hole-in-one, and it was all caught on video.
A Real Life Romcom Is In The Making As Two Strangers Waiting To View The Queen Hit It Off

A Real Life Romcom Is In The Making As Two Strangers Waiting To View The Queen Hit It Off

A love story is brewing in the infamous queue as two royal mourners find a spark while waiting to see the Queen lying-in-state.