Florida Woman Sues Kraft Over Mac & Cheese Cooking Time

A woman has raised a lawsuit against Kraft Mac & Cheese, stating the actual cooking time of their product is far longer than advertised on the packaging.

Amanda Ramirez, of Hialeah, Florida, has filed a proposed U.S$5 million class action lawsuit against Kraft Heinz Foods Company.

She alleges the food producer’s Velveeta Shells & Cheese takes longer than advertised to prepare, court documents show.

Attorneys for Ramirez filed the lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida, stating “claims that the packaging on the microwavable single-serve cups of mac and cheese that says it will be “ready in 3½ minutes,” is “false and misleading.”

So let’s break down the crux of the suit.

They allege that the product’s own cooking instructions say to microwave the cup for 3½ minutes. 

But Ramirez’s attorneys argue this number doesn’t account for the other four steps required to prepare the pasta: removing the lid and sauce pouch, adding water, microwaving, and stirring, according to court documents. 

The additional steps mean it’s impossible for the mac and cheese to be ready in just three and a half minutes, according to the complaint.

Kraft Heinz Foods Company dismissed the lawsuit as “frivolous” in a statement.

However, Ramirez’s lawyers argue that the company sells the product at “a substantial price premium” while using its “misleading” marketing, stating the item will be “‘ready in 3½ minutes’ - as which instantly catches the eye of all reasonable consumers.”

Essentially, Ramirez feels that if consumers knew it would take longer than 3 ½ minutes, they might not purchase the product.

In addition to the $5 million in damages, Ramirez also seeks punitive damages from Kraft Heinz Foods Company and asks the company “be ordered to cease its deceptive advertising” as well as “be made to engage in a corrective advertising campaign”, according to court documents.

Well, we will be awaiting the outcome of the suit with bated breath. 

