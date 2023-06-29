Florida Woman Leaves $300,000 Inheritance For Her Seven Cats

The adoption requests are pouring in for the six remaining cats, Sherry Silk, executive director of the Humane Society of Tampa Bay, told Fox News Digital.

"She did leave a six-figure estate for their care, which is feeding, grooming, medical supplies, toys, treats — whatever people want to do," she said.

"We are going to reimburse people up to that."

The total amount for the seven cats is just over US$300,000 (AU$450,000), which is a lot of money."

Nancy Saupa died at the age of 84 in Tampa, Florida, in November.

Her only son predeceased her, and she will asked for her seven cats – Midnight, Snowball, Goldfinger, Leo, Squeaky, Cleopatra and Napoleon – to be cared for in the house.

However, eight months after her death, a probate judge determined the caretakers charged with their care could not fulfil their duties, and the Humane Society was asked to step in.

"They were not cared for like they should have been," Silk said.

"I'm sure Nancy would never, ever have allowed that or wanted that for her cats. So they weren't in the best shape.

"But they're good now. We have a shelter vet here — they've been on antibiotics, and they got their baths. They've been groomed. They're in great shape now."