The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Florida Woman Leaves $300,000 Inheritance For Her Seven Cats

Florida Woman Leaves $300,000 Inheritance For Her Seven Cats

A Florida woman has left a sizable inheritance for her seven Persian cats to be cared for following her death.

The adoption requests are pouring in for the six remaining cats, Sherry Silk, executive director of the Humane Society of Tampa Bay, told Fox News Digital.

"She did leave a six-figure estate for their care, which is feeding, grooming, medical supplies, toys, treats — whatever people want to do," she said.

"We are going to reimburse people up to that."

The total amount for the seven cats is just over US$300,000 (AU$450,000), which is a lot of money."

Nancy Saupa died at the age of 84 in Tampa, Florida, in November.

Her only son predeceased her, and she will asked for her seven cats – Midnight, Snowball, Goldfinger, Leo, Squeaky, Cleopatra and Napoleon – to be cared for in the house.

However, eight months after her death, a probate judge determined the caretakers charged with their care could not fulfil their duties, and the Humane Society was asked to step in.

"They were not cared for like they should have been," Silk said. 

"I'm sure Nancy would never, ever have allowed that or wanted that for her cats. So they weren't in the best shape.

"But they're good now. We have a shelter vet here — they've been on antibiotics, and they got their baths. They've been groomed. They're in great shape now."

Angry People Are More Likely To Be Conspiracy Theorists
NEXT STORY

Angry People Are More Likely To Be Conspiracy Theorists

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Angry People Are More Likely To Be Conspiracy Theorists

    Angry People Are More Likely To Be Conspiracy Theorists

    Yeah? Well, to hell with that stupid one-sided study. It sounds like a conspiracy theory if you ask me.
    Queensland Premier Rubbished Rumours Brisbane Could Change Name To Meanjin

    Queensland Premier Rubbished Rumours Brisbane Could Change Name To Meanjin

    Claims that Brisbane would be renamed to its traditional name, Meanjin, have been rubbished by Annastacia Palaszczuk.
    A Mother Has Been Slammed For Charging Guests To Attend Birthday Party

    A Mother Has Been Slammed For Charging Guests To Attend Birthday Party

    A mother in the UK charged guests US$22 (AU$33) to attend her child’s birthday party.
    Man Demands Royalties From Girlfriends OnlyFans Earnings

    Man Demands Royalties From Girlfriends OnlyFans Earnings

    A bricklayer has demanded on the radio his girlfriend share her earning from OnlyFans with him because he allows her to do it.
    New Survey Reveals Men With Higher IQs Have Babies Later In Life

    New Survey Reveals Men With Higher IQs Have Babies Later In Life

    Deciding when to have a baby is a tough decision. Having a baby young has its advantages; you are still fit and have the energy to handle the rollercoaster of parenthood.