Florida Woman Calls Police On Herself While Attempting To Steal A Car

Christy Turman had allegedly broken into the car yard to steal one of the display vehicles, before making the strange decision to thwart her own plan and alert authorities.

Lee County Sheriff's Office was on the receiving end of the call from the attempted thief and said that the 37-year-old believed that by informing the police of her intent to steal a car, she was not breaking any laws.

“A female [stated] that she was attempting to steal a vehicle from the dealership parking lot and wanted the police to know,” the sheriff’s office said in a video posted online.

“Deputies arrived on scene and observed [the suspect] exiting the side of the stolen [Toyota] Corolla.”

Turman explained to police that she was participating in “a game of Black Ops to steal a car” and was hoping that informing police in advance would “make the carjacking legal”.

Police arrived in time to stop Turman from stealing the vehicle, meaning she was able to avoid being charged with grand theft, however, she was charged with trespassing.

Jail records show that this is Turman’s sixth arrest since 2005, with her criminal history including petty theft, robbery and aggravated battery.