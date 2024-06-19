The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Florida Woman Calls Police On Herself While Attempting To Steal A Car

Florida Woman Calls Police On Herself While Attempting To Steal A Car

A woman in Florida has called the police on herself after breaking into a car yard to steal a car, with hopes that informing the police would “make the carjacking legal”.

Christy Turman had allegedly broken into the car yard to steal one of the display vehicles, before making the strange decision to thwart her own plan and alert authorities.

Lee County Sheriff's Office was on the receiving end of the call from the attempted thief and said that the 37-year-old believed that by informing the police of her intent to steal a car, she was not breaking any laws.

“A female [stated] that she was attempting to steal a vehicle from the dealership parking lot and wanted the police to know,” the sheriff’s office said in a video posted online.

“Deputies arrived on scene and observed [the suspect] exiting the side of the stolen [Toyota] Corolla.”

Turman explained to police that she was participating in “a game of Black Ops to steal a car” and was hoping that informing police in advance would “make the carjacking legal”.

Police arrived in time to stop Turman from stealing the vehicle, meaning she was able to avoid being charged with grand theft, however, she was charged with trespassing.

Jail records show that this is Turman’s sixth arrest since 2005, with her criminal history including petty theft, robbery and aggravated battery.

Stokes Bay In South Australia Named Second-Best Beach In The World
NEXT STORY

Stokes Bay In South Australia Named Second-Best Beach In The World

Advertisement

Related Articles

Stokes Bay In South Australia Named Second-Best Beach In The World

Stokes Bay In South Australia Named Second-Best Beach In The World

Stokes Bay, on the north coast of Kangaroo Island in South Australia, has been named the second-best beach in the world.
Pixar's Inside Out 2 Has Everyone In Tears, Including Parents

Pixar's Inside Out 2 Has Everyone In Tears, Including Parents

Pixar's Inside Out 2 has hit the big screens and as its protagonist, Riley, gets acquainted with a new suite of emotions associated with puberty, it's parents that are reaching for the tissues.
Former US Soccer Star Debuts Bizarre New Hair Style On Air

Former US Soccer Star Debuts Bizarre New Hair Style On Air

Former US soccer star and Fox Sports commentator Landon Donovan has set the internet ablaze with the debut of a truly heinous haircut that had viewers scratching their heads.
Sabrina Carpenter Cops Backlash After Barista Promotional Stunt For Hit Single' Espresso'

Sabrina Carpenter Cops Backlash After Barista Promotional Stunt For Hit Single' Espresso'

Sabrina Carpenter has received major backlash for 'cosplaying' as a barista after she visited a London coffee shop to promote her hit single, 'Espresso'.
Melbourne And Sydney Shiver Through Coldest Morning Of The Year

Melbourne And Sydney Shiver Through Coldest Morning Of The Year

Melbourne and Sydney have woken to the coldest morning of the year, with icy conditions hitting the southeast of Australia.