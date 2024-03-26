The Project

Florida Signs Bill Banning Children From Having Social Media Accounts

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has signed a restrictive bill preventing children under 14 years of age from having social media accounts.

The bill will ban children under 14 from having any social media accounts, while those aged 14-15 would require parental permission.

At the bill-signing ceremony, Republican Speaker Paul Renner said: “A child in their brain development doesn’t have the ability to know that they’re being sucked into these addictive technologies and to see the harm and step away from it, and because of that we have to step in for them.”

Supporters of the bill hope it will withstand legal challenges as it would ban social media formats based on addictive features as opposed to their content, including notification alerts and auto-play videos.

Renner expects social media companies to “sue the second after this is signed”, but is confident that they will beat any legal challenges that may arise.

The Florida governor also recognised that the bill would be challenged based on First Amendment rights.

In a statement, state policy director for the Computer & Communications Industry Association, Khara Boender, said she understands the concern for online safety for children but has doubts the law will “meaningfully achieve those goals without infringing on the First Amendment rights of younger users.”

“This law could create substantial obstacles for young people seeking access to online information, a right afforded to all Americans regardless of age,” Bonder said.

Those opposing the bill believe it will infringe on parents’ rights to make decisions with their children. Instead, suggesting that social media companies should improve parental control tools on the sites.

