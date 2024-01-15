Florida School District Pulls Dictionaries For Mention Of "Sexual Conduct"

Escambia County School District has allegedly removed five dictionaries and eight encyclopaedias for potentially violating Florida law HB 1069, which restricts materials containing "sexual conduct" from being taught in schools.

Merriam-Webster's Elementary Dictionary, The World Book Encyclopedia of People and Places and World Book Encyclopedia of People and Places were reportedly among the titles pulled and books referring to the Bible.

According to a statement from Pen America, a free-speech advocacy group, the titles were pulled for review in December 2023 along with The Guinness Book of World Records and Ripley's Believe it or Not.

Pen America also claims that biographies of Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Oprah Winfrey, Nicki Minaj and Anne Frank's Diary of a Young Girl were also pulled.

The advocacy group has partnered with publishing houses, authors, parents and students to file a federal lawsuit against Escambia County, arguing the decision violates their right to free speech and equal protection.

In a statement to The Messenger, the Escambia school district said the books were not banned but simply pulled for review to ensure they comply with the law.