Florida Residents Mistake Taylor Swift Light Show For UFOs

Most people would have considered that a remarkable coincidence. Floridians, apparently, figured that if aliens really are out there, Taylor is the star they’re most likely to visit.

A video posted on TiikTok by @yourtampabayrealtor showed the lights from the Raymond James Stadium during Swift’s show, while people in the background screamed each time they flashed.

And as amusing as it is, let’s be eternally grateful that the average Florida resident doesn’t have access to anti aircraft weapons.

Fortunately, little more than a viral TikTok was the result of the confusion.

No aliens were spotted and the show went on, with Swift’s lyrics occasionally accompanied by a, “That’s some alien s**t!” commentary in the background of the video.

Image: Getty/ TikTok @yourtampabayrealtor