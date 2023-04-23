The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Florida Residents Mistake Taylor Swift Light Show For UFOs

Florida Residents Mistake Taylor Swift Light Show For UFOs

Taylor Swift’s 'The Eras Tour' caused quite the stir among locals in Tampa, Florida, when many (like way too many) thought the pyrotechnics from the show were actually aliens coming to invade.

Most people would have considered that a remarkable coincidence. Floridians, apparently, figured that if aliens really are out there, Taylor is the star they’re most likely to visit.

A video posted on TiikTok by @yourtampabayrealtor showed the lights from the Raymond James Stadium during Swift’s show, while people in the background screamed each time they flashed.

And as amusing as it is, let’s be eternally grateful that the average Florida resident doesn’t have access to anti aircraft weapons.

Fortunately, little more than a viral TikTok was the result of the confusion.

No aliens were spotted and the show went on, with Swift’s lyrics occasionally accompanied by a, “That’s some alien s**t!” commentary in the background of the video.

Image: Getty/ TikTok @yourtampabayrealtor

Canadian Blogger Divides The Internet After Demanding Airlines Give Plus-Size Travellers Free Seats
NEXT STORY

Canadian Blogger Divides The Internet After Demanding Airlines Give Plus-Size Travellers Free Seats

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Canadian Blogger Divides The Internet After Demanding Airlines Give Plus-Size Travellers Free Seats

    Canadian Blogger Divides The Internet After Demanding Airlines Give Plus-Size Travellers Free Seats

    A Canadian woman has demanded airlines give plus-size travellers a free extra seat so that they can fly comfortably.
    The Number Of Federal MPs Could Increase From 151 To 234 Under New Reforms

    The Number Of Federal MPs Could Increase From 151 To 234 Under New Reforms

    The number of federal parliament members could increase significantly after the next election.
    Researchers May Have Found Out How To Stop Your Hair Turning Grey

    Researchers May Have Found Out How To Stop Your Hair Turning Grey

    Researchers at New York University have discovered the possible reason why human hair turns grey, which in turn could help them figure out how to prevent greying.
    Lonely Parrots Learn To FaceTime Their Feathered Pals

    Lonely Parrots Learn To FaceTime Their Feathered Pals

    Humans are capable of a lot of things, including underestimating animals.
    New Zealand Leaders Play Down Fears Australian Citizenship Change Could Bring 'Brain Drain'

    New Zealand Leaders Play Down Fears Australian Citizenship Change Could Bring 'Brain Drain'

    New Zealand leaders are playing down fears the lure of Australian citizenship could bring about a fresh brain drain.