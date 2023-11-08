Florida Python Hunters Bag Themselves A Burmese Behemoth

The team of five, including a teenager, are part of a group working to remove the Burmese python, an invasive species, from Florida.

This latest super-sized serpent fell just short of the 97kg record for the largest snake ever caught in the state.

The Burmese python has established itself in South Florida and preys on various native animals, including raccoons.

The snake sleuths track and euthanise the mammoth beasts to prevent them doing any further damage.

One of the five, Amy “Python Huntress” Siewe, said on Facebook “She killed so many of our animals. Never again.”

Another of the constrictor-catchers Mike Elfenbein, declared “This snake ate a lot of native wildlife to get this big. She ate her last meal!”

And if you’re wondering what that last meal might have been…well apparently the remains of a deer, including its hooves, were found in the snake’s stomach!

Elfenbein added “We were definitely not prepared for a python this big”. Obviously the deer wasn’t either.

But while it’s good news for Florida’s native animals, we can’t see this latest news doing much for the state’s tourism industry.

We might leave Florida off the list of holiday destinations until they’ve caught a few more of these planetary-sized pythons.