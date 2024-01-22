Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Bows Out Of 2024 U.S. Presidential Race

The decision leaves Trump and former UN ambassador Nikki Haley as the last significant candidates remaining in the race before Tuesday's New Hampshire primary.

This is the scenario Trump's foes in the Republican Party have long sought, raising the stakes for this week's contest as the party's last chance to stop the former president who has so far dominated the race.

But as some Trump critics cheered, DeSantis nodded towards Trump's primary dominance - and attacked Haley - in an exit video he posted on social media.

"It's clear to me that a majority of Republican primary voters want to give Donald Trump another chance," DeSantis said in the video, delivered in a cheerful tone through forced smiles.

"I signed a pledge to support the Republican nominee and I will honour that pledge.

"He has my endorsement because we can't go back to the old Republican guard of yesteryear, a repackaged form of warmed-over corporatism that Nikki Haley represents."

With AAP.