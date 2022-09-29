Florida Battered By Hurricane Ian, One Of The United States' Most Powerful Storms Ever

Crashing ashore as a Category 4 hurricane with sustained winds of up to 241 kph, Ian quickly transformed an idyllic stretch of sandy beaches and coastal towns into a disaster zone inundated by seawater.

Up to 76 centimetres of rain is forecast to fall on parts of central Florida as the storm moves inland, threatening to cause extensive flash floods.

About 2.5 million people were ordered to evacuate southwest Florida before Ian hit, but by law, no one could be forced to flee.

Though expected to weaken to a tropical storm as it marched inland at about 14 kph, Ian's hurricane-force winds were likely to be felt well into central Florida.

More than 2 million Florida homes and businesses were without electricity.

"This storm is doing a number on the state of Florida," said Governor Ron DeSantis, who asked US President Joe Biden to approve a major federal disaster declaration providing a wide range of US emergency aid to the entire state.

Ian's windspeed at landfall tied it for the fifth-strongest hurricane to strike the US, along with several other storms.

The storm's peak wind speeds put it just shy of a Category 5 designation on the Saffir-Simpson scale, the maximum classification.

Florida residents rushed ahead of the impact to board up their homes, stash precious belongings on upper floors and join long lines of cars leaving the shore.

Flash floods were possible across all of Florida. Hazards include the polluted leftovers of Florida's phosphate fertiliser mining industry, and more than one billion tons of slightly radioactive waste contained in enormous ponds that could overflow in heavy rains.

AAP with The Project.