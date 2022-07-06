Flooded Communities To Be Given Access To Emergency Payments By Federal Government

Adults in 23 local government areas in NSW impacted by floods will be eligible for a $1000 disaster recovery payment plus $400 for every child.

The one-off payments will be available from Thursday afternoon, Anthony Albanese announced.

For employees and sole traders who lose income due to the floods, the disaster recovery allowance has also been made available for up to 13 weeks.

The payments are expected to hit people's bank accounts as quickly as possible, Emergency Management Minister Murray Watt said.

"There are some people who are still waiting for approval of payments from earlier floods ... we intend to address that going forward," he told reporters in Sydney on Wednesday.

"These payments announced today, they are quick, simple payments to get out the door as quickly as possible and that's what we intend to do."

The prime minister will visit rain-ravaged areas alongside NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet on Wednesday.

The visit comes a day after Mr Albanese returned to Australia following a trip to Europe for the NATO summit and to war-torn Ukraine.

Mr Perrottet said the federal government had to balance international and domestic concerns.

"I'm interested in getting support on the ground for our people who need it ... the response between the Commonwealth government and the state has been pleasing," he said.

Mr Albanese said negative comments about his travel "says more about the people who've laid the criticism than it does about myself".

"I was fulfilling a responsibility I believe I had of travelling to Ukraine and to compare that with a holiday is beyond contempt, frankly," he said.

"When I returned from (Ukraine) ... I immediately spoke to Premier Perrottet ... and made sure that every support was being offered."

A further 100 Australian Defence Force members will be deployed to assist with the flood response.

It comes on top of 100 ADF personnel who were already assisting, with 50 more available to help during the eventual clean-up operation.

Three ADF helicopters have also been deployed to assist specifically at night.

The federal government is working with state counterparts to provide the assistance requested during the crisis, the prime minister said.

"I'm very pleased the Commonwealth is cooperating so well with the NSW government," Mr Albanese said on Wednesday.

"It is a seamless relationship that we have, which is what people want to see at a time like this."

It's the fourth time in as little as 18 months that some parts of NSW have been hit with flooding.

However, the federal government has yet to declare the natural disaster a "national emergency".

Senator Watt said the declaration had not been made due to the disaster not having reached a high enough threshold.

Parts of NSW's mid-north coast are expected to be hit with the same weather system on Wednesday that led to the flooding in Sydney.

But weather conditions are expected to ease from Thursday.

More than 50,000 people were subject to evacuation orders across NSW due to the flooding.