Flood Clean-Up Bill Could Be In The Billions As Far North Queensland Begins Counting The Damage Cost

Counting down to Christmas, communities in Far North Queensland are still cut off as residents wait for the flood waters to recede.

The Sunshine State is facing yet another cleanup bill for wild weather.

“Just judging from the other emergencies that I’ve been a part of, we’re talking billions not millions,” Premier Steven Miles said.

“The infrastructure assessments have only just begun. There will be big dollars involved in repairing some of the roads and bridges across the region.”

Even as the water recedes and authorities work to reconnect the power to homes by Christmas Eve, Queenslanders are facing an uncertain New Year.

The Bureau of Meteorology faces its own storm for failing to predict the severity of torrential rain that caused these devastating floods.

While tourism operators are asking us not to be put off from summer holiday plans.