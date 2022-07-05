The Project

Flood Affected Parts Of NSW Evacuated As Natural Disaster Declared

Flooding continues to ravage parts of NSW, with evacuation orders in place and a natural disaster declared in the Hawkesbury, northwest and southwest regions of Sydney.

Floods have continued to impact parts of NSW, with evacuation orders for the Hawkesbury, northwest and southwest regions of Sydney, with other areas to stay on watch.

More than 500 NSW RFS personnel were deployed in support of the NSW SES on Monday evening.

The NSW RFS confirmed Woronora in the Sunderland Shire was a major focus as crews assisted with storm damage, pumping water and helping to evacuate residents from the dangerous weather.

Emergency services rescued more than 80 people last night, with thousands evacuated.

The SES stated it had received more than 5,300 requests for assistance since the beginning of the emergency.

NSW residents are encouraged to stay up to date with alerts from the NSW SES as they declare areas that are to be evacuated.

https://twitter.com/NSWSES/status/1544098069599637504?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1544098069599637504%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.abc.net.au%2Fnews%2F2022-07-05%2Fnsw-sydney-flooding-live-updates-july-5-2022%2F101208292

The federal government have stated they will be making disaster relief payments available to 23 flood-affected areas in NSW, with emergency management minister Murray Watt said the assistance would be “uncapped”.

The payments will be available for residents affected by the crisis across Metropolitan Sydney, Hawkesbury, Central Coast and Illawarra.

Prime minister Anthony Albanese will be visiting flood-affected parts of NSW once he touches down in Australia back from Ukraine.

NEXT STORY
US Man Wins Eating Comp Chowing Down On 63 Hotdogs And Takes Down A Protestor In Most American Scenario We’ve Ever Seen

