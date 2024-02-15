The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Flight Turned Around After Maggots Fall From The Overhead Compartment Onto Passengers’ Heads

Flight Turned Around After Maggots Fall From The Overhead Compartment Onto Passengers’ Heads

For those who think delays, middle seats or no vegetarian options are the worst things about flying, spare a thought for the travellers who had their flight return to Amsterdam after maggots started falling from the overhead.

That’s right, on a Delta flight from Amsterdam to Detroit some unlucky passengers had maggots fall onto their heads after one man smuggled a rotten fish onboard.

According to eyewitnesses posting on Reddit, the man had wrapped the fish in newspaper and stored it in a suitcase in the overhead compartments.

“My family and I were in the row directly in front of the maggots. The lady right behind us told the flight attendants the maggots were falling on her head. Ugh. I turned around and they were wiggling around on the seat,” wrote a disgusted traveller.  

“They moved us further in front though. One of our carry-on bags was right nearby the disgusting one, so at the end of the flight when I went to get it after checking it over thoroughly, the passenger in question was still sitting there and didn't exit the plane.”

Once the revolting bag in question was confiscated, it was reported that it was then placed in another bag to be burned at the airport.

Those on the flight were then offered compensation of 8000 air miles, hotel rooms and a $30 meal ticket if their flight was delayed overnight. 

You would also hope that the lady who had the maggots fall on her head was given the option of showering.

It is still unknown what consequences the man will face, as Delta Air policy does allow food to be carried on board as long as it is packed properly.

Chris Hemsworth Shares ‘How Babies Are Made In Australia’ In Cheeky Valentine’s Video
NEXT STORY

Chris Hemsworth Shares ‘How Babies Are Made In Australia’ In Cheeky Valentine’s Video

Advertisement

Related Articles

Chris Hemsworth Shares ‘How Babies Are Made In Australia’ In Cheeky Valentine’s Video

Chris Hemsworth Shares ‘How Babies Are Made In Australia’ In Cheeky Valentine’s Video

Chris Hemsworth has shared a cheeky Valentine’s Day message with his fans on Instagram, posting a creative video of frolicking underwater with his wife Elsa Pataky.
P!nk Denied Entry Into Sydney Hotspot Because She Did Not Have ID

P!nk Denied Entry Into Sydney Hotspot Because She Did Not Have ID

P!nk was reportedly turned away from Manly Skiff Club on Monday evening because she didn’t have any I.D., not even a fake one.
Rod Stewart Slams Ed Sheeran, Claims His Songs Won't Stand The Test Of Time

Rod Stewart Slams Ed Sheeran, Claims His Songs Won't Stand The Test Of Time

Rod Stewart has described Ed Sheeran as "old ginger bollocks" in a new interview, claiming he doesn't know any of the popstars songs.
Kristen Stewart’s Racy Rolling Stone Cover Flips The “Gender Script”

Kristen Stewart’s Racy Rolling Stone Cover Flips The “Gender Script”

Twilight star Kristen Stewart wanted to do “the gayest thing you’ve ever seen in your life” for her Rolling Stone cover shoot.
Employers Won't Be Penalised For Breaching Right To Disconnect

Employers Won't Be Penalised For Breaching Right To Disconnect

Employers won't face criminal penalties if they contact employees outside of work hours under the proposed 'right to disconnect' laws.