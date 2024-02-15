Flight Turned Around After Maggots Fall From The Overhead Compartment Onto Passengers’ Heads

That’s right, on a Delta flight from Amsterdam to Detroit some unlucky passengers had maggots fall onto their heads after one man smuggled a rotten fish onboard.

According to eyewitnesses posting on Reddit, the man had wrapped the fish in newspaper and stored it in a suitcase in the overhead compartments.

“My family and I were in the row directly in front of the maggots. The lady right behind us told the flight attendants the maggots were falling on her head. Ugh. I turned around and they were wiggling around on the seat,” wrote a disgusted traveller.

“They moved us further in front though. One of our carry-on bags was right nearby the disgusting one, so at the end of the flight when I went to get it after checking it over thoroughly, the passenger in question was still sitting there and didn't exit the plane.”

Once the revolting bag in question was confiscated, it was reported that it was then placed in another bag to be burned at the airport.

Those on the flight were then offered compensation of 8000 air miles, hotel rooms and a $30 meal ticket if their flight was delayed overnight.

You would also hope that the lady who had the maggots fall on her head was given the option of showering.

It is still unknown what consequences the man will face, as Delta Air policy does allow food to be carried on board as long as it is packed properly.