Flight Forced To Make Emergency Landing After Passengers Served Spoiled Food

Passengers on a Delta Air Lines flight that forced an emergency landing in New York City allegedly fell sick after eating food that was contaminated with mould.

At least 24 passengers fell ill after eating spoiled food on Delta flight 136 from Detroit to Amsterdam, with sources telling the New York Post that the food was contaminated by black mould. 

The flight was diverted to New York's JFK airport early on Wednesday morning, where medical crews met the aircraft to treat passengers.

One passenger, Nancy Kirchoff, told the Daily Mail that the pilots had also eaten the contaminated food.

'They said they saw some mould on the chicken,' Nancy said. 

'I asked if anyone had gotten sick, and they told us no one had been affected, but the pilots both ate the chicken.'

Delta confirmed "reports that a portion of the Main Cabin in-flight meal service were spoiled" and apologized for the incident. 

"This is not the service Delta is known for, and we sincerely apologize to our customers for the inconvenience and delay in their travels," a spokesperson said.

The airline is investigating the incident and has said all 277 passengers on the flight were offered hotel rooms and booked on alternate flights.

