Flight Diverted After Dog Poops In Aisle

Flight 422 from Houston to Seattle on Friday was diverted to Dallas less than an hour after takeoff, after a passenger's dog pooped in the walkway.

One disgruntled passenger took to Reddit to detail the stinky situation, saying the airline crew spent two hours trying to clean the mess.

Reddit user gig_wizard shared photos of the incident, adding that "the smell never quite went away".

The Reddit user also claimed the mess took place next to the first-class toilet, which was then deemed unusable.

United Airlines confirmed the incident to Business Insider.

The airline allows dogs aboard domestic flight, under the provision they fit in a carrier under the passenger's seat, where they should remain at all times.