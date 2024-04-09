The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Flight Diverted After Dog Poops In Aisle

Flight Diverted After Dog Poops In Aisle

A United Airlines flight was forced to divert after a dog defecated in the aisle.

Flight 422 from Houston to Seattle on Friday was diverted to Dallas less than an hour after takeoff, after a passenger's dog pooped in the walkway. 

One disgruntled passenger took to Reddit to detail the stinky situation, saying the airline crew spent two hours trying to clean the mess.

Reddit user gig_wizard shared photos of the incident, adding that "the smell never quite went away".

The Reddit user also claimed the mess took place next to the first-class toilet, which was then deemed unusable. 

United Airlines confirmed the incident to Business Insider.

The airline allows dogs aboard domestic flight, under the provision they fit in a carrier under the passenger's seat, where they should remain at all times.

Israel Sets Invasion Date Of Rafah After Gaza Truce Talks Stall
NEXT STORY

Israel Sets Invasion Date Of Rafah After Gaza Truce Talks Stall

Advertisement

Related Articles

Israel Sets Invasion Date Of Rafah After Gaza Truce Talks Stall

Israel Sets Invasion Date Of Rafah After Gaza Truce Talks Stall

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says a date has been set for an invasion of Rafah, the enclave's last refuge for displaced Palestinians.
Rideshare Company Ola Shutting Down Services Across Australia

Rideshare Company Ola Shutting Down Services Across Australia

Rideshare company Ola has informed customers it is shutting down services across Australia.
Statement from Mobil on the Techno Park Development

Statement from Mobil on the Techno Park Development

Statement from Mobil on the Techno Park Development
Spotify To Increase Subscription Price For Aussie Customers

Spotify To Increase Subscription Price For Aussie Customers

Streaming service Spotify will introduce a price increase for Australian customers next month.
Plane Passenger Shocked By Barefoot Couple Spooning For The Entire Flight

Plane Passenger Shocked By Barefoot Couple Spooning For The Entire Flight

A passenger on a recent flight has shared his bewilderment at witnessing two of his fellow travellers engaging in intimate behaviour, spending most of the journey entwined lying down across a row of seats.