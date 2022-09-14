Flight Carrying Queen Elizabeth II's Coffin Becomes Most Tracked Ever

The late monarch's coffin was flown from Edinburgh to London on Tuesday before arriving at Buckingham Palace for the final time.

Flight tracking website Flightradar24 said 4.7 million people watched the flight on its website, while a further quarter million people followed on its Youtube page.

"Seventy years after her first flight as Queen aboard the BOAC Argonaut' Atalanta', Queen Elizabeth II's final flight is the most tracked flight in Flightradar24 history," the company's director of communications said in an email.

The record for the most-tracked flight was only set a few weeks earlier when U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi travelled to Taiwan in a controversial visit in August.

About 2.2 million people tracked that flight, less than half of those who watched Queen Elizabeth's final journey, Flightradar24 said.

With AAOp.