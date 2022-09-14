The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Flight Carrying Queen Elizabeth II's Coffin Becomes Most Tracked Ever

Flight Carrying Queen Elizabeth II's Coffin Becomes Most Tracked Ever

More than five million people tracked the flight carrying Queen Elizabeth II's coffin back to London, making it the most tracked flight in history.

The late monarch's coffin was flown from Edinburgh to London on Tuesday before arriving at Buckingham Palace for the final time.

Flight tracking website Flightradar24 said 4.7 million people watched the flight on its website, while a further quarter million people followed on its Youtube page.

"Seventy years after her first flight as Queen aboard the BOAC Argonaut' Atalanta', Queen Elizabeth II's final flight is the most tracked flight in Flightradar24 history," the company's director of communications said in an email.

The record for the most-tracked flight was only set a few weeks earlier when U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi travelled to Taiwan in a controversial visit in August.

About 2.2 million people tracked that flight, less than half of those who watched Queen Elizabeth's final journey, Flightradar24 said.

With AAOp.

NSW Transport Workers To Turn Off Opal Card Readers In New Strike Action
NEXT STORY

NSW Transport Workers To Turn Off Opal Card Readers In New Strike Action

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    NSW Transport Workers To Turn Off Opal Card Readers In New Strike Action

    NSW Transport Workers To Turn Off Opal Card Readers In New Strike Action

    New South Wales Rail, Tram and Bus Union (RTBU) has notified Sydney and NSW Trains of a range of new industrial actions that will start from September 21.
    Twitter To Head To Court To Try And Force Elon Musk To Buy The Company

    Twitter To Head To Court To Try And Force Elon Musk To Buy The Company

    Twitter’s shareholders have now approved a deal, which would see Elon Musk buy the company for $44bn.
    Leaky Pen Frustrates King Charles III During Signing Ceremony In Northern Ireland

    Leaky Pen Frustrates King Charles III During Signing Ceremony In Northern Ireland

    A leaky pen has frustrated King Charles III during a signing ceremony in Northern Ireland, the second time this week the sovereign has shown irritation during such proceedings.
    AFL Grand Final Royal Omen Means We Will Likely Have A Geelong V Collingwood Battle

    AFL Grand Final Royal Omen Means We Will Likely Have A Geelong V Collingwood Battle

    The monarchy change could be good news for Cats and Pies fans ahead of their preliminary finals.
    La Niña Confirmed For A Third-Straight Time Making For A Wet Summer Ahead

    La Niña Confirmed For A Third-Straight Time Making For A Wet Summer Ahead

    Summer holiday plans may have to be put on hold for a second year with more above-average rainfall predicted over the coming months.