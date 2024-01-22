The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Flight Attendant Reveals That Gifting A Toblerone Is Likely To Get You An Upgrade

Flight Attendant Reveals That Gifting A Toblerone Is Likely To Get You An Upgrade

According to one flight attendant, boarding your flight with a Toblerone from duty-free is a surefire way to land yourself a free upgrade to first class.

We all know that flying business class trumps economy, but with an often hefty price tag, many choose to deal with the many trials and tribulations of economy. Cramped seats, questionable food and screaming babies ring a bell? 

However, Spanish flight attendant Miguel Muñoz has said that there’s a much more cost-effective way to land yourself a much-coveted seat in a business class next time you travel. 

Speaking with Express.co.uk, the crew member revealed that he will always upgrade or give better treatment to passengers who bring "Toblerone or Cadbury Dairy Milk Buttons" from duty free. 

According to Muñoz, it will guarantee you an upgrade, "if there are seats available in First Class," or "free coffee and tea" where there is no first class option available.

Once you’ve boarded, "simply approach a flight attendant who is not busy, probably the one standing at the back galley, or the back of the plane," Miguel suggested.

"Just be nice, introduce yourself, and explain you bought that for the crew to enjoy during the flight. Trust me, it will work." 

So, if you’re looking for a business class seat without the exorbitant price tag, make a visit to duty free before boarding your flight, and hope for an empty seat and a chocolate loving crew. I’ll be opting for a bottle of Grey Goose, in hopes of co-piloting. 

New Study Finds An Extra Hour Of Sleep May Be Responsible For Several Health Benefits
NEXT STORY

New Study Finds An Extra Hour Of Sleep May Be Responsible For Several Health Benefits

Advertisement

Related Articles

New Study Finds An Extra Hour Of Sleep May Be Responsible For Several Health Benefits

New Study Finds An Extra Hour Of Sleep May Be Responsible For Several Health Benefits

A recent study has found that an hour of extra sleep in the morning could have multiple health benefits, including improving hydration and lower blood pressure.
Girlfriend Magazine Is Returning For One Special Taylor Swift Themed Issue

Girlfriend Magazine Is Returning For One Special Taylor Swift Themed Issue

Calling all millennial women and Swifties, Girlfriend Magazine has just sent TikToker’s into a frenzy after announcing that they’ve dropped a special Taylor Swift themed issue of Girlfriend.
Diner Confused After Being Served A Waiver Alongside Medium Rare Cheeseburger

Diner Confused After Being Served A Waiver Alongside Medium Rare Cheeseburger

One restaurant-goer was flabbergasted to receive a waiver after ordering their burger to be cooked medium while dining at the Hilton Hotel restaurant in Toronto.
Carrie Bradshaw’s Famous Sex & The City Tutu Sells For $52,000

Carrie Bradshaw’s Famous Sex & The City Tutu Sells For $52,000

The famous tutu worn by Sarah Jessica Parker’s Sex and the City character, Carrie Bradshaw, has sold at auction for $52,000 (AUD $78,800) after it was predicted to sell for $12,000 (AUD $18,000).
Death Toll In Gaza Passes 25,000 According To Palestinian Health Officials

Death Toll In Gaza Passes 25,000 According To Palestinian Health Officials

Palestinian health officials say the death toll in Gaza from Israeli strikes since October has passed 25,000.