Flight Attendant Reveals That Gifting A Toblerone Is Likely To Get You An Upgrade

We all know that flying business class trumps economy, but with an often hefty price tag, many choose to deal with the many trials and tribulations of economy. Cramped seats, questionable food and screaming babies ring a bell?

However, Spanish flight attendant Miguel Muñoz has said that there’s a much more cost-effective way to land yourself a much-coveted seat in a business class next time you travel.

Speaking with Express.co.uk, the crew member revealed that he will always upgrade or give better treatment to passengers who bring "Toblerone or Cadbury Dairy Milk Buttons" from duty free.

According to Muñoz, it will guarantee you an upgrade, "if there are seats available in First Class," or "free coffee and tea" where there is no first class option available.

Once you’ve boarded, "simply approach a flight attendant who is not busy, probably the one standing at the back galley, or the back of the plane," Miguel suggested.

"Just be nice, introduce yourself, and explain you bought that for the crew to enjoy during the flight. Trust me, it will work."

So, if you’re looking for a business class seat without the exorbitant price tag, make a visit to duty free before boarding your flight, and hope for an empty seat and a chocolate loving crew. I’ll be opting for a bottle of Grey Goose, in hopes of co-piloting.