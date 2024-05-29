Flight Aborted After Alleged Virgin Mid-Air Nude Run

Australian Federal Police officers arrested the "disruptive passenger" after Virgin flight VA696 returned to Perth Airport on Monday night.

"The AFP responded to a request for assistance from airline staff," a spokesman said on Tuesday.

"Officers arrested a man after he allegedly ran naked through the aircraft mid-flight and knocked a crew member to the floor."

The man was taken to hospital for medical assessment where he remains.

Charges are being finalised and the man is expected to appear in Perth Magistrates Court on June 14.

Virgin Australia flight VA696 took off from Perth about 7.20pm.

With AAP.