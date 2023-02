McVie was the songwriter, vocalist and keyboardist responsible for some of Fleetwood Mac’s most popular hits, including Little Lies and Everywhere.

McVie died aged 79 last year following a short illness.

Speaking on the Grammys red carpet, Fleetwood said, “I think right now, I truly think the line in the sand has been drawn with the loss of Chris.”

“I’d say we’re done, but then we’ve all said that before. It’s sort of unthinkable right now.”