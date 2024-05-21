Flavor Flav Is The Official Hype-Man For The U.S. Women's Water Polo Team

65-year-old rapper Flavor Flav from hit group Public Enemy has stepped forward to cheer on the team as they head towards the summer games.

His reason?

"As a girl dad and supporter of all women's sports – imma personally sponsor you my girl," he commented on a team member's post. "And imma sponsor the whole team."

He added: "That's a FLAVOR FLAV promise."

Flav is currently finalising a deal that will make him a USA Water Polo sponsor and the official hype man for the program as it seeks a bigger spotlight.

Flav jumped headfirst into his new duties, highlighting some of the team's best players on social media. He also is making plans to watch the women's team play in Paris.

The team could not be more excited, with team captain Maggie Steffens saying "...to have a Hall of Famer and somebody like him notice us and be willing to share our story, and to empower our journey, was pretty spectacular."

That wasn't the only declaration of support Flav has made in the last few months.

More recently he has held up a T-shirt with his picture that read "KING SWIFTIE."

"I'm proud to support Taylor. ... Flavor Flav is a Swiftie, the king of all the Swifties," he said.

The only question now is whether he's Team Drake or Team Kendrick.