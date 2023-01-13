Flash Mob Performs Another One Bites The Dust At A Funeral

Her friend, Sam Ryalls, helped Sandie arrange her big send-off and said that 'she wanted everyone to remember her funeral but not for a sad reason'.

Sam says that 'she was very loud and very out there'. It's no surprise then that her funeral included some colourful moments.

To start, her crafted coffin was lined with her favourite sparkly shoes and topped with a white floral witch riding a broomstick.

If you're thinking that this funeral lacked live animals, you'll be pleased to know the coffin was transported by a horse-drawn hearse.

To top it all off, Sandie wanted dancers, which Sam said was difficult to organize because so many were uncomfortable doing it.

But it's 2023, so if someone wants a choreographed dance to Queen's 'Another One Bites The Dust' at their funeral, they will damn well get it.

Luckily, the troupe, the Flaming Feathers, came to the rescue!

A video shared online shows the four members suddenly standing up from their seats amidst crying friends and family in the Bristol crematorium.

They then whip off their jackets and perform the routine at the front of the church.

Now, if you've ever been to a funeral, you'll know it doesn't usually involve people gyrating, so understandably the crowd was initially confused. But they later got into it, clapping along to the music.

Flaming Feathers director Claire Phipps admitted that 'It was definitely not your normal gig' and that after gigging for 12 years, they had 'never done a funeral.'

But she also says she's keen to do more if anyone wants to book them.

The video is now an online hit; it looks like we've got a hot new funeral trend for 2023!