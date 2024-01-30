The Project

Flash Flooding Warnings As South-East Queensland Hit By Heavy Rainfall

Flash flooding has caused significant damage as Brisbane and large parts of the south-east of Queensland have been hit by heavy rain overnight.

Samford Valley recorded the largest deluge, with 350 millimetres falling in the 24 hours to 9 am on Tuesday. Samford was hit with 300 millimetres of rain, while Caboolture also copped a drenching, with 260 millimetres recorded by the Bureau of Meteorology.

Further warnings for flooding have been implemented for Tuesday afternoon, with huge thunderstorms expected to hit Moreton Bay, Somerset and the Sunshine Coast.

Emergency services have responded to a number of families' calls for help after they became trapped in their homes as flood waters rose.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services have urged residents to remain in their homes until the wild weather ceases.

"If conditions are dangerous in your area, avoid unnecessary travel and stay inside until the storm has passed. "

Images: QLD Fire & Emergency Services/ Bureau of Meteorology

