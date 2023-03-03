The Project

Flamingos With Similar Personality Traits Like To Hang Out Together, New Study Finds

‘Birds of a feather flock together’ not only applies to humans, but according to a new study, it also applies to flamingos.

Researchers from the University of Exeter and the Wildfowl & Wetlands Trust (WWT) have discovered that Chilean and Caribbean flamingos tend to hang around with birds with similar personality traits.

According to the study, flamingos that are more submissive form groups together, while bolder birds are shown to stick together.

The two species’ personalities were observed and were first assessed by measuring consistent individual differences, such as a bird’s aggression or willingness to explore.

“Our previous research has shown that individual flamingos have particular friends within the flock,” said Dr Paul Rose, a Research Associate at WWT.

“In this study, we wanted to find out whether individual character traits explain why these friendships form. The answer is yes: birds of a feather flock together.”

Fionnuala McCully, a research student at Exeter who helped gather the data for the study, explained that, like humans, “flamingos appear to carve out different roles in society based on their personality”.

“For example, we observed groups of aggressive birds which attempt to dominate rivals and tend to get into more fights,” McCully said.

“Meanwhile, the role of submissive birds may be more complex than simply being lower down the pecking order—they may be using a different approach to get what they need.”

Researchers explained that the reasons flamingos form groups around similar personalities are still unclear, with further studies needed to shed more light on their behaviours.

“Our findings need further investigation, both to help us understand the evolution of social behaviour and to improve the welfare of zoo animals,” said Dr Rose.

“But it is clear from this research that a flamingo’s social life is much more complicated than we first realised.”

