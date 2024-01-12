FKA Twigs Calls Out ‘Double Standards’ In Ad Industry After Campaign Banned For Being “Overly Sexualised”

In the advertisement, the British singer is seen wearing nothing but a large shirt draped over her.

The UK’s Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) banned the ad after they received two complaints claiming the ad was “offensive and irresponsible because they objectified women.” The complaint also read that the ad was “inappropriate for display in an untargeted medium.”

The ASA banned the ad, citing that it “used nudity and centred on FKA Twigs’ physical features rather than the clothing”, presenting her as a “stereotypical sexual object.”

Taking to social media, the musician called out the ASA, saying that she could “not see the ‘stereotypical sexual object’” that they labelled her.

“I see a beautiful strong woman of colour whose incredible body has overcome more pain than you can imagine.

“In light of reviewing other campaigns past and current of this nature, I can’t help but feel there are some double standards here.”

Recently, The Bear actor Jeremy Allen White appeared in a Clavin Klien underwear campaign. The advertisements display White wearing only a pair of boxer briefs. The ads went viral on social media.

The complaint also referenced Kendall Jenner’s Clavin Klein ad where she too appears topless, however, the ASA said the “level of nudity was not beyond that which people would expect for a lingerie ad.”

The ASA said the ad featuring Jenner “did not focus on the model’s body more generally in a manner that portrayed her as a sexual object.”

Calvin Klein defended the models and their advertisements.

“The images were not vulgar and were of two confident and empowered women who had chosen to identify with the Calvin Klein brand, and the ads contained a progressive and enlightened message.”