Fizzling Is The Growing New Dating Trend And It’s Worse Than Getting Ghosted

Online dating platform Hinge has released a new report that charts a new dating trend that is becoming more popular.

Fizzling is where an uninterested party gradually shortens their messages and slows down reply times, before eventually dropping off.

The trend seems particularly prolific among LGBTQ+ members, according to the report, which was looking specifically at dating within the community.

“Lack of communication has always been an issue in dating, but over the past year this has surfaced as the biggest challenge and area of opportunity for LGBTQ+ daters,” said Moe Ari Brown, Hinge’s love and connection expert.

“This lack of communication has caused a rise in the likes of fizzling, ghosting’s passive-aggressive cousin, as daters aren’t sure how to tell their date that they’re no longer interested.”

Fizzling has risen in popularity because it feels less offensive than completely ghosting someone, but still helps the uninterested avoid any kind of real conversation.

You also get to save money on a new sim card.

But therapists think the effects of Fizzling could be just as awful as being ghosted.

There is truly nothing worse than sending an earnest message only to get a lonely thumbs-up emoji in reply.

Dating experts encourage daters to be straightforward and upfront when ending things with others, sharing both the positives and negatives of the experience - while also showing gratitude for the experience.