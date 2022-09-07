Five Teenagers From Same High School Die In Horror Smash Southwest Of Sydney

Three girls, two aged 14 and a 15-year-old, and two boys, aged 15 and 16, died in the single-vehicle crash on Tuesday night.

Camden police chief Superintendent Paul Fuller said the five teens, who all attended Picton High School, were passengers in a Nissan ute and died at the "horrific" scene.

The ute was torn apart after the 18-year-old male driver lost control and struck a tree near the Macarthur Region village of Buxton in the Wollondilly Shire about 8pm.

The driver survived the crash, was arrested and taken to Liverpool Hospital with non-life threatening injuries to undergo mandatory blood and urine tests.

"I have been in the police for 38 years and it's one of the worst accident scenes I have ever come across," Supt Fuller told reporters.

At least three of the victims were in year 9.

"The Picton High School community is devastated by the death of five young people in a vehicle accident last night," the Education Department said in a statement.

"Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the families and friends of the young people who lost their lives.

"Counsellors and extra staff will be on site at school today to support students and staff."

Supt Fuller said some of the victims' parents rushed to the harrowing scene shortly after the crash which left debris strewn across the road.

"We had parents turning up ... who had found out through social media that their kids may have been involved in this crash," he said.

A police family liaison officer worked with the families to identify the children.

The P-plate driver remains in hospital with minor injuries and police hope to speak to him later on Wednesday.

Alcohol is not thought to be a factor in the crash.

Supt Fuller said police would be investigating how six people came to be travelling in the ute, which is designed to carry five, and urged parents to know where their children were.

"Know who your kids are getting into a vehicle with, who that driver ... is and can they be trusted," he said.

Footage of the mangled wreck showed the ute had been shredded, with debris spread across the road.

NSW Fire and Rescue Superintendent Adam Dewberry said some of the first responders knew the victims and were being counselled.

"Our firefighters live in the community they're responding to," he told ABC TV.

"We're conscious of that and we'll be providing all the support we can."

Wollondilly Shire Mayor Matt Gould said the close-knit community was waking up in shock and mourning.

"The loss of so many young lives is just devastating and you can't put into words the overwhelming loss many in our community are feeling," he posted on Facebook.

"Our thoughts are with the Picton High and Buxton communities and particularly with the family and friends of those involved, as well as the emergency responders who had to deal with such a heartbreaking scene.

"There's an awful lot of people in the shire that are hurting today, so we need to be there to support and look out for each other," he wrote.

Wollondilly MP Nathaniel Smith said the community was "really hurting".

"Obviously this is going to be an issue we're going to have to deal with not just for days but weeks," he told 2GB.

Investigators are appealing for anyone with dashcam footage or information to contact them.