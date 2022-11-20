The Project

Five People Killed, 18 Injured In Colorado Gay Nightclub Shooting

Five people have been killed and 18 injured in a shooting at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs.

Police identified the suspect as 22-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich and said he used a long rifle. He was arrested shortly after the attack began and was being treated for injuries, according to officials. A suspect was in custody and was being treated for injuries after the attack at Club Q, Colorado Springs police Lieutenant Pamela Castro told a news conference. Police received the initial phone call about the shooting just before midnight on Saturday, Castro said. She said officers arrived to find one person who was believed to be the suspect inside the club. Club Q describes itself on Google as an "adult-oriented gay and lesbian nightclub hosting theme nights such as karaoke, drag shows and DJs". The club said in a statement on its Facebook page it was "devastated by the senseless attack on our community". "We thank the quick reactions of heroic customers that subdued the gunman and ended this hate attack," the statement said. Police taped off the area around the club, which is located in a strip mall on the outskirts of Colorado Springs. In 2016, a gunman killed 49 people at a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida, before he was shot dead by police.

Woman Shocked When Her Date Ordered A Glass Of Milk With Dinner
Woman Shocked When Her Date Ordered A Glass Of Milk With Dinner

