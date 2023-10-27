Five Nights At Freddy's Finally Set To Hit The Cinema

First up, it's 'Dumb Money', the true story of a YouTuber who hatched a plan to turn everyday investors against those evil Wall Street billionaires and make huge bank along the way.

Starring Pete Davidson, Seth Rogan and America Ferreira this is a modern-day version of David & Goliath… if David was a nerd with a Porsche.

With Halloween nearly upon us, get ready as Mike the security guard tries to survive 'Five Nights At Freddy's'.

In this horror-slash-comedy or Horredy, Mike – who also happens to be the world's worst parent - must protect his daughter, his pizza joint, AND his life from a bunch of fluffy, killer robots.

And now a spooky movie the whole family can enjoy; 'Scarygirl'.

When Arkie's dad is kidnapped by an evil scientist, a group of aliens who put the rag in ragtag work together to save the world… and all with Aussie accents.

Starring the voices of Deb Mailman, Dylan Alcott, Rob Collins and Sam Neill, this movie is perfect for anyone who likes their movies calamari-based.

And that is Rove's Reels!