The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Five Nights At Freddy's Finally Set To Hit The Cinema

Five Nights At Freddy's Finally Set To Hit The Cinema

If you want something to watch this week, Rove has you covered!

First up, it's 'Dumb Money', the true story of a YouTuber who hatched a plan to turn everyday investors against those evil Wall Street billionaires and make huge bank along the way.

Starring Pete Davidson, Seth Rogan and America Ferreira this is a modern-day version of David & Goliath… if David was a nerd with a Porsche.

With Halloween nearly upon us, get ready as Mike the security guard tries to survive 'Five Nights At Freddy's'.

In this horror-slash-comedy or Horredy, Mike – who also happens to be the world's worst parent - must protect his daughter, his pizza joint, AND his life from a bunch of fluffy, killer robots.

And now a spooky movie the whole family can enjoy; 'Scarygirl'.

When Arkie's dad is kidnapped by an evil scientist, a group of aliens who put the rag in ragtag work together to save the world… and all with Aussie accents.

Starring the voices of Deb Mailman, Dylan Alcott, Rob Collins and Sam Neill, this movie is perfect for anyone who likes their movies calamari-based.

And that is Rove's Reels!

Kremlin Denies President Vladimir Putin Is Using A Body Double
NEXT STORY

Kremlin Denies President Vladimir Putin Is Using A Body Double

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Kremlin Denies President Vladimir Putin Is Using A Body Double

    Kremlin Denies President Vladimir Putin Is Using A Body Double

    There’s always too much news to keep up with, so these are some of the weirdest headlines from around the world.
    Statement On Child Support From Minister For Social Services Amanda Rishworth

    Statement On Child Support From Minister For Social Services Amanda Rishworth

    Statement On Child Support From Minister For Social Services, Amanda Rishworth
    Charity Store Asks People To Stop Donating Adult Toys

    Charity Store Asks People To Stop Donating Adult Toys

    A charity shop in Wales has asked the community not to donate sex toys.
    Gen Z Want Less Sex Scenes In TV And Movies Because They Are ‘Unnecessary’

    Gen Z Want Less Sex Scenes In TV And Movies Because They Are ‘Unnecessary’

    According to the annual UCLA report, Gen Z are a bunch of freakin’ nerds. They want less sex and more friendship when it comes to television and film.
    Lottery Winner Keeps $35 Million Jackpot A Secret From Everyone (Including His Family)

    Lottery Winner Keeps $35 Million Jackpot A Secret From Everyone (Including His Family)

    A US man has won $ 35 million, and he’s celebrated by…. doing nothing at all.