Five Men Recreate The Same Photo For 40 Years And It's So Adorable

Five friends recreated the same photo every five years, for 40 years, at the same California lake and decided to share their collection for the world to see.

Five American men took the same photo together every five years for forty years, with the tradition standing the test of time. 

The men captured photo No. 9 on Wednesday, 40 years after they shot the first in 1982 at a prefabricated cabin at Copco Lake along the California-Oregon border. 

Their tradition went viral ten years ago -- and again in 2017 -- when CNN.com published their story and photos.

The men opened up to CNN, stating that they were worried this could have been the last photo of all five, as one of the men suffered with a cancer diagnosis. 

"I was crushed," said John Dickson, who lives in Santa Barbara where the friends first met. "We worried there would be an empty spot on the bench where we take the picture."

Dallas Burney, seated in the middle of the series of photos that replicate the poses of the very first shot, told CNN he had a large cancerous tumour removed from his left leg in 2019.

"My cancer -- liposarcoma, I knew something was wrong for many months," said the elementary school teacher.

"I was out of school for five months. I can't run anymore, but I sure can walk."

Burney walked with ease around Copco Lake on Tuesday evening with Dickson, Mark Rumer-Cleary, Jon Molony and their host, John "Wedge" Wardlaw.

They had not all been together since the last photo in 2017. Burney's cancer and the pandemic made reunions difficult.

