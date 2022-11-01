The Project

Five Lions That Escaped From Taronga Zoo Now Safely Returned To Enclosure

In a headline that sounds like the movie Madagascar, five lions escaped from Taronga Zoo in Sydney. Fortunately, authorities were able to return them to their enclosure with no harm to them or others.

Police were called to Taronga Zoo, Sydney, after five lions were found to have escaped their enclosure this morning.

Officers arrived after 7:00 am to what the Zoo described in a statement on social media as "an emergency situation".

A police spokesperson said the lions had been returned to their enclosure.

Taronga Zoo issued a social media post stating the Zoo had strict safety protocols in place in the event that this could occur, confirming that 'All persons on site were moved to a safe zone, and there were no injuries to guests or staff'.

They further clarified that 'all animals are now in their exhibit, where they are being closely monitored.'

The Zoo confirmed it would be open "as normal" today.

