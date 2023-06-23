Five Dead As Coast Guard Confirms "Catastrophic Implosion'' Of Missing Titantic Sub

It brings a grim end to the massive international search for the vessel that was lost during a voyage to the Titanic.

A robotic diving vehicle deployed from a Canadian ship discovered a debris field from the submersible Titan on Thursday morning on the seabed some 488 metres from the bow of the Titanic, more than four kilometres beneath the surface, in a remote corner of the North Atlantic, US coast guard Rear Admiral John Mauger told reporters.

The Titan, operated by the US-based company OceanGate Expeditions, had been missing since it lost contact with its surface support ship on Sunday morning about an hour and 45 minutes into what should have been a two-hour dive to the world's most famous shipwreck.

Five major fragments of the 6.7m Titan were located in the debris field left from its disintegration, including the vessel's tail cone and two sections of the pressure hull, coast guard officials said.

No mention was made of whether human remains were sighted.

"The debris field here is consistent with a catastrophic implosion of the vehicle," Mauger said.

The five people aboard included the British billionaire and explorer Hamish Harding, 58; Pakistani-born business magnate Shahzada Dawood, 48, and his 19-year-old son, Suleman, both British citizens; French oceanographer and Titanic expert Paul-Henri Nargeolet, 77, who had visited the wreck dozens of times; and Stockton Rush, the US founder and chief executive of OceanGate, who was piloting the submersible.

"These men were true explorers who shared a distinct spirit of adventure, and a deep passion for exploring and protecting the world's oceans," OceanGate said in a statement.

"Our hearts are with these five souls and every member of their families during this tragic time."

Rescue teams from several countries had spent days scanning thousands of square kilometres of open seas with planes and ships for any sign of the Titan.

Mauger said it was too early to tell when Titan met its fate.

The search operation had sonar buoys in the water for more than three days in the area without detecting any loud, violent noise that would have been generated when the submersible imploded, Mauger said.

But the debris field's position relatively close to the shipwreck and the time frame of the last communication with the Titan seemed to suggest the failure occurred near the end of its descent on Sunday.

The buoys had picked up some sounds on Tuesday and Wednesday that temporarily offered hope that the Titan was still intact and that its occupants were alive and trying to communicate by banging on the hull.

But officials said analysis of the sound was inconclusive and the noises probably emanated from something else.

"There doesn't appear to be any relation between the noises and the location of the debris field on the sea floor," Mauger said on Thursday.

Robotic craft on the ocean floor will continue to gather evidence, Mauger said, but it was not clear whether recovering the victims' remains will be possible given the nature of the accident and the extreme conditions at those depths.

The search had grown increasingly desperate on Thursday when the submersible's estimated 96-hour air supply had been expected to run out if the Titan were still intact.

The Titanic, which sank in 1912 on its maiden voyage after hitting an iceberg, killing more than 1500 people, lies about 1450km east of Cape Cod, Massachusetts, and 640km south of St John's, Newfoundland.

The expedition to the wreck, which OceanGate has been operating since 2021, cost $US250,000 ($A368,000) per person, according to OceanGate's website.

Questions about Titan's safety were raised in 2018 during a symposium of submersible industry experts and in a lawsuit by OceanGate's former head of marine operations, which was settled later that year.