Five Children And Father Confirmed Dead Following Horrific House Fire On Russell Island

Police have confirmed five children and their father have died following a devastating fire that destroyed their home on Russell Island, south-east of Brisbane.

Emergency services were called to the property just after 6.20am on Sunday following reports of a house fire.  

Speaking to media, Queensland Police Superintendent Mat Kelly explained a 28-year-old woman was inside the house at the time of the fire but managed to escape the blaze.

“We're still speaking with this poor lady who has lost her entire family. She is extremely distressed at this point in time,” he said,

The woman’s 34-year-old husband, and their five sons aged 11, 10, three and a pair of four-year-old twins, did not survive the blaze. 

The blaze damaged two neighbouring properties, with paramedics attending to nine patients at the scene. 

Superintendent Kelly described the fire as “truly devastating” for the Russell Island community.

‘Privacy Shield’ Plane Hack Goes Viral

‘Privacy Shield’ Plane Hack Goes Viral

One of the major problems with a commercial flight is that there’s other people on it.
Helicopter Parents Asking Day Care Centres For Pictures Of Their Kids Could Be A Safety Threat

Helicopter parents and their need for updates throughout the day from day care centres could be doing more harm than good.
Frustrated Man Sends Note To Neighbour After Their Kids Smash Light Globe

One fed up neighbour has taken to the internet to share the note he sent to his neighbours after their children threw a ball and smashed a light globe.
‘Barbie’ Movie Is Set To Hit $1 Billion In Box Office Earnings

The ‘Barbie’ movie is set to reach $1 billion in box office earnings as it heads into its third week of release.
Commonwealth Bank Places Transfer Limits On Cryptocurrency

Commonwealth Bank is set to introduce limits on cryptocurrency transfers in a bid to prevent fraud and scams.