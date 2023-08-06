Five Children And Father Confirmed Dead Following Horrific House Fire On Russell Island

Emergency services were called to the property just after 6.20am on Sunday following reports of a house fire.

Speaking to media, Queensland Police Superintendent Mat Kelly explained a 28-year-old woman was inside the house at the time of the fire but managed to escape the blaze.

“We're still speaking with this poor lady who has lost her entire family. She is extremely distressed at this point in time,” he said,

The woman’s 34-year-old husband, and their five sons aged 11, 10, three and a pair of four-year-old twins, did not survive the blaze.

The blaze damaged two neighbouring properties, with paramedics attending to nine patients at the scene.

Superintendent Kelly described the fire as “truly devastating” for the Russell Island community.