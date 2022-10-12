The Project

Fitzroy Crowned Coolest Neighbourhood In Australia For 2022

The 51 coolest suburbs in the world for 2022 have been revealed, and the inner-north Melbourne suburb of Fitzroy has claimed the top Aussie spot.

Named the 27th coolest neighbourhood in the world for 2022, Melbourne's Fitzroy beat out both Sydney's Marrickville (#33) and Brisbane's Fortitude Valley (#47) to claim the top Aussie spot.  

  

The rankings were decided based on the Time Out Index survey, which polled 20,000 city-slickers on their favourite local suburbs worldwide.  

  

Time Out magazine editors would eventually narrow down the selections, compiling a list of the top 51 coolest local suburbs.  

  

Any Melburnian will agree that Fitzroy is well deserving of the ranking, even arguing it should have been higher.  

  

Adena Maier, the Lifestyle Editor at Time Out, explained that with the buzzing café culture and the nightlife of Brunswick Street, Fitzroy hits all the cool points.  

  

"Pick up some handmade fashion, food and curios at Rose St Artist's Market, then make your way to Naked for Satan's rooftop, where you can get a paddle of infused vodka shots – the perfect pairing for sprawling views of the city skyline," Maier explained.  

  

"When you're ready for a feed, pop downstairs to next-door neighbour Little Hop for tacos and freshly made chips and guac, then finish your night with drinks in the beer garden at Shady Lady: a fun, unpretentious dive bar that looks like your grandma's house exploded all over it.  

  

"If you want to live like the locals, plan your trip around the Rochester Hotel's beloved weekly comedy night, the weekend Rose St Artist's Market and a gig at the Night Cat: its circular stage makes sure everyone has a great spot."  

  

Melbourne suburbs are no stranger to the cool factor, with Richmond placing 10th in last year's survey and Yarraville achieving the highest-ever Aussie spot at #5 in 2020.  

  

So, for the fourth year in a row, Melbourne holds on to the title of the coolest city in Australia.  

