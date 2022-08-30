Fisherman Tattoos Ruler On His Leg To Always Measure His Catch

Catching a big fish can be exhilarating. But forgetting your ruler and not being able to measure your catch accurately is not a mistake you make twice.

This anonymous fisherman made that very mistake and came up with a unique and now viral solution.

TikTok user fishinggear2go decided to tattoo a ruler along the length of his leg to ensure he can always measure the size of every fish he catches.

The TikTok user showed off his design in a now-viral video, which has amassed 4.4 million views, where he holds up one of his catches along his leg to measure the length of the fish.

There were some who admired the fisherman's handy work.

"As a carpenter.... I think this is a great idea," one commenter praised.

"Bro got a big fish ones [sic] and did not have a ruler on him he will never make that mistake again," said another.

But many questioned his choice of tattoo.

"I just keep a roll of tape but that's fine bro," one joked.

"What if you get taller?" another said.

In all honesty, this fisherman must be great at parties.