Fish In China Are Being Swabbed For Covid To Try And Keep The Country Free Of The Virus

In a desperate bid to contain Covid outbreaks, the coastal Chinese city of Xiamen is now swabbing fish to see if they're positive for the disease.

So far, no marine life has returned a positive result. The only thing that fish should have high amounts of is Omega-3; thank you very much!

Online, there are videos circulating of health officials swabbing fish, crabs and shrimp. The health officials in charge of the fish swabbing are probably secretly hoping they lose their sense of smell.

From the fish's perspective, they must feel so relieved to be healthy, so they can safely be gutted for human consumption.

Apparently, these attempts to contain the outbreak with fish swabbing are futile, since fish have different body temperatures, which the virus is not accustomed to.

So don't worry, we can all go back to the timeless tradition of kissing fish on the lips, except maybe not Piranhas.

But just to be safe, it's probably best we also avoid Blobfish. They look like they're suffering from a disease much more debilitating than Covid. And nobody wants to catch that!

As for all the crabs, they've all tested positive for Crabs.