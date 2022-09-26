The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

First TV Ad For Indigenous Voice Launches, With 64 Per Cent Of Australians Supporting The Move

First TV Ad For Indigenous Voice Launches, With 64 Per Cent Of Australians Supporting The Move

Recent polling has shown that Australian voters are broadly supportive of the proposal to have a voice in parliament - however, many state they have a limited understanding of what it will involve.

The government is working with First Nations leaders to determine the timing for a successful referendum and the public information needed for it to pass.

Ahead of the referendum, the "History Is Calling" campaign launched on Monday by the architects of the Uluru Statement released their first TV advertisement.

The ad encourages Australians to vote for the constitutional implementation of a voice to parliament.

Uluru Dialogue co-chair Megan Davis said the advertisement, directed by Kamilaroi man Jordan Watton, showed how ordinary Australians could help to shape the nation's history.

"It's vital in these next few months that we continue this momentum and educate Australians on what the voice is, why it matters and what it will do for the future," she said.

"We know this will take time, as many Australians are only joining us on this long journey now, but we are closer than ever to real, tangible change."

Anthony Albanese suggested the referendum question to be posed as;

“Do you support an alteration to the constitution that establishes an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice?” and three sentences be added to the constitution outlining the creation of a body which would represent Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples. There shall be a body, to be called the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice may make representations to parliament and the executive government on matters relating to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples. The parliament shall, subject to this constitution, have power to make laws with respect to the composition, functions, powers and procedures of the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice. It would advise parliament and the government on matters relating to Indigenous people but would be "subservient" to legislation.

Children in Apartment Block Accused of "Disturbing the Peace"
NEXT STORY

Children in Apartment Block Accused of "Disturbing the Peace"

Advertisement

Related Articles

Children in Apartment Block Accused of "Disturbing the Peace"

Children in Apartment Block Accused of "Disturbing the Peace"

The Internet is divided over a controversial note left by a disgruntled neighbour.
Jupiter Will Light Up The Night Sky In Its Closest Encounter With Earth In 60 Years

Jupiter Will Light Up The Night Sky In Its Closest Encounter With Earth In 60 Years

Stargazers delight as Jupiter will be the closest it has been to Earth in almost six decades, appearing bigger and brighter in the night sky.
Psychologists Say Screaming Into The Void Unlikely To Help Mental Health

Psychologists Say Screaming Into The Void Unlikely To Help Mental Health

Modern psychologists say there's little evidence to suggest that screaming can help improve our mental health.
Social Media Influencer Divides Opinion After Naming Daughter' Malibu Barbie'

Social Media Influencer Divides Opinion After Naming Daughter' Malibu Barbie'

YouTube and TikTok star Trisha Paytas shocked the internet and her fans after revealing her daughter's name, and many can't decide if they love it or hate it.
Greens Say Recreational Cannabis Could Be Legalised By The Federal Government

Greens Say Recreational Cannabis Could Be Legalised By The Federal Government

Recreational cannabis laws could be overhauled at a federal level, according to constitutional law advice received by the Greens.