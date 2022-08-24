First-Time Home Buyers Just As Concerned With Having Bad Neighbours As They Are Being Granted Home Loan.

And it’s a reasonable one too. After all, there’s no trying before you buy.

Yes, you can rent in the area and get a feel for the place in time, but the gamble of getting good neighbours is one we all take when buying a home.

It’s not necessarily a burden exclusive to first-time buyers, but I guess by your second or third house, you’re a little less timid and a little more likely to pop your head over the fence and suggest mowing the lawn at 5 am on a Sunday might not be the best idea.

According to the Finder’s First Home Buyer Report 2022, the study shows a generational shift in concerns moving away from financial and leaning more toward the community.

That’s not to say that first time buyers aren’t thinking about the potential financial difficulties and adjustments that can lie ahead (indeed qualifying for a home loan is still top of the polls in concerns) but perhaps that the community element is recognised as one that can also have a big impact later on.

28 per cent of people surveyed said they were worried about committing to staying in the same area/property.

One common practice is to sweeten your neighbours by baking treats for them and introducing yourself very early on, which is why I envy people like Richard Branson, who can just buy an island.