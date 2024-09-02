The Project

First 'Teacherless' AI Classroom Opens In London

A private school in London is opening the UK's first teacherless classroom taught by artificial intelligence.

David Game College will be opening its teacherless course for 20 GCSE students who will learn using artificial intelligence platforms on computers and virtual reality headsets.

These students pay around £27,000 (AU$52,000) a year to attend the boarding school.

The school's co-principal, John Dalton, told Sky News that although there are "many excellent teachers out there," "we're all fallible."

"I think it's very difficult to achieve [AI's] level of precision and accuracy, as well as that continuous evaluation," Dalton added.

"Ultimately, if you really want to know exactly why a child is not learning, I think the AI systems can pinpoint that more effectively."

Not all teachers mirror Dalton's sentiments. Retired headteacher and former advisor to the policy unit for the UK government, Chris McGovern, says that although technology like AI has a role in teaching, this takes it too far.

"The problem with AI and the computer screen is that it is a machine and it's inert, so you're straight away dehumanising the process of learning, taking away those interpersonal skills and the interaction between pupils and teacher," McGovern told Sky News.

"It's a soulless, bleak future if it's going to be along the AI path only."

