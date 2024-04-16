The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

First Photo Of Molly The Magpie Since Returning Home Released

First Photo Of Molly The Magpie Since Returning Home Released

Molly the magpie has been returned home after being surrendered to Queensland authorities in March following a series of complaints.

Juliette Wells and Reece Mortensen have posted their first photo of Molly since he has been returned to them.

The couple now have the appropriate wildlife permits to look after the native bird.

 
View this post on Instagram
 

A post shared by Peggyandmolly (@peggyandmolly)

“We are overwhelmed with emotion right now. I have been visualising & looking forward to this day for what feels like a lifetime,” Wells wrote.

“When we arrived home the Peggy & Ruby wiggly bottoms were in full force and a few excited noises from Molly,” she added.

“We are so grateful to you, our supporters, QLD Premier Steven Miles & the DESI for allowing us to get our licence & to be reunited with Molly again.

“We look forward to life settling back down to normal very soon.” Fans of Molly were ecstatic to hear that the bird had been returned home. “This is the best news I have read in a long time,” one fan wrote, while another said,

“Welcome home sweetheart!”

“What lovely news, I hope Molly settles back in and so happy for you,” another wrote.

Before Molly was surrendered to the Department of Environment, Science and Innovation (DESI), Wells and Mortensen had published a book, ‘Peggy and Molly’, and sold a range of merchandise featuring Molly and their two staffys Peggy and Ruby.

As part of the agreement to have Molly returned home, Wells and Mortensen are no longer allowed to profit off the bird.

But some fans think it is “ridiculous” that they are not able to do a book or a movie.

“Poor little Molly must feel so relieved. I do still think it’s ridiculous you can’t do a book or a movie. I would love that and would be happy for you to make millions because you have brought so much JOY to so many,” one fan commented.

The couple’s publicist told Yahoo! News that profits will be sent to a reputable charity or society, but have not yet specified which charity this would be.

Courtney Love Says Taylor Swift Is “Not Interesting As An Artist”
NEXT STORY

Courtney Love Says Taylor Swift Is “Not Interesting As An Artist”

Advertisement

Related Articles

Courtney Love Says Taylor Swift Is “Not Interesting As An Artist”

Courtney Love Says Taylor Swift Is “Not Interesting As An Artist”

In an interview with UK publication The Standard, Courtney Love said although Taylor Swift “might be a safe space for girls”, “she’s not interesting as an artist.”
Italian Restaurant Offers Diners Free Bottles Of Wine If They Hand In Their Phones

Italian Restaurant Offers Diners Free Bottles Of Wine If They Hand In Their Phones

A restaurant in Italy is offering free bottles of wine to diners who place their phones in a lock box.
Alice Springs Youth Curfew Lifted After Nearly Three Weeks

Alice Springs Youth Curfew Lifted After Nearly Three Weeks

The outback town of Alice Springs has woken to its first day without the youth curfew imposed on March 27.
Woolworths Boss Threatened With Jail For Failing To Answer Senate Inquiry Questions

Woolworths Boss Threatened With Jail For Failing To Answer Senate Inquiry Questions

Woolworths boss Brad Banducci has been threatened with a six-month prison sentence and a fine for failing to answer questions at a Senate inquiry over the supermarket's profits.
Hannah Waddingham Tells Photographer 'Don't Be A Dick' On The Red Carpet

Hannah Waddingham Tells Photographer 'Don't Be A Dick' On The Red Carpet

Hannah Waddingham has called out a male photographer for his comments while on the red carpet of the Olivier Awards.