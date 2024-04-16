First Photo Of Molly The Magpie Since Returning Home Released

Juliette Wells and Reece Mortensen have posted their first photo of Molly since he has been returned to them.

The couple now have the appropriate wildlife permits to look after the native bird.

“We are overwhelmed with emotion right now. I have been visualising & looking forward to this day for what feels like a lifetime,” Wells wrote.

“When we arrived home the Peggy & Ruby wiggly bottoms were in full force and a few excited noises from Molly,” she added.

“We are so grateful to you, our supporters, QLD Premier Steven Miles & the DESI for allowing us to get our licence & to be reunited with Molly again.

“We look forward to life settling back down to normal very soon.” Fans of Molly were ecstatic to hear that the bird had been returned home. “This is the best news I have read in a long time,” one fan wrote, while another said,

“Welcome home sweetheart!”

“What lovely news, I hope Molly settles back in and so happy for you,” another wrote.

Before Molly was surrendered to the Department of Environment, Science and Innovation (DESI), Wells and Mortensen had published a book, ‘Peggy and Molly’, and sold a range of merchandise featuring Molly and their two staffys Peggy and Ruby.

As part of the agreement to have Molly returned home, Wells and Mortensen are no longer allowed to profit off the bird.

But some fans think it is “ridiculous” that they are not able to do a book or a movie.

“Poor little Molly must feel so relieved. I do still think it’s ridiculous you can’t do a book or a movie. I would love that and would be happy for you to make millions because you have brought so much JOY to so many,” one fan commented.

The couple’s publicist told Yahoo! News that profits will be sent to a reputable charity or society, but have not yet specified which charity this would be.