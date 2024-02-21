First Parliamentary In Legalising Cannabis In Australia To Begin

A Senate inquiry will hold its first round of hearings in Brisbane on Wednesday, looking at the potential legalisation of cannabis for adult recreational use.

The inquiry was prompted by a bill introduced to the upper house in 2023 by Greens senator David Shoebridge, which would allow for the possession of cannabis.

The bill would also set up a national agency that would register cannabis strains and regulate people able to grow the plant, as well as the operation of cannabis cafes.

The first round of hearings will include appearances from the Australian Medical Association, the Australian Lawyers Alliance, drug law reform advocates as well as officials from government departments.

In its submission to the inquiry, the medical peak body hit out at the proposal to legalise recreational use of cannabis but said its regulation for therapeutic use could be improved.

"The AMA believes that if cannabis was legalised for recreational purposes, it would indicate to the public that cannabis use is not harmful," the submission said.

"The AMA is concerned that people may self-medicate using cannabis products ... for therapeutic purposes without consultation with their medical practitioner."

