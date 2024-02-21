The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

First Parliamentary In Legalising Cannabis In Australia To Begin

First Parliamentary In Legalising Cannabis In Australia To Begin

A parliamentary hearing is set to examine whether cannabis should be legalised in Australia.

A Senate inquiry will hold its first round of hearings in Brisbane on Wednesday, looking at the potential legalisation of cannabis for adult recreational use.

The inquiry was prompted by a bill introduced to the upper house in 2023 by Greens senator David Shoebridge, which would allow for the possession of cannabis.

The bill would also set up a national agency that would register cannabis strains and regulate people able to grow the plant, as well as the operation of cannabis cafes.

The first round of hearings will include appearances from the Australian Medical Association, the Australian Lawyers Alliance, drug law reform advocates as well as officials from government departments.

In its submission to the inquiry, the medical peak body hit out at the proposal to legalise recreational use of cannabis but said its regulation for therapeutic use could be improved.

"The AMA believes that if cannabis was legalised for recreational purposes, it would indicate to the public that cannabis use is not harmful," the submission said.

"The AMA is concerned that people may self-medicate using cannabis products ... for therapeutic purposes without consultation with their medical practitioner."

WITH AAP.

Taylor Swift Fans Will Spend $66 Million This Weekend During The Eras Tour
NEXT STORY

Taylor Swift Fans Will Spend $66 Million This Weekend During The Eras Tour

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Taylor Swift Fans Will Spend $66 Million This Weekend During The Eras Tour

    Taylor Swift Fans Will Spend $66 Million This Weekend During The Eras Tour

    It is estimated Taylor Swift fans will drop about $20 million on merchandise during The Eras Tour in Sydney, with Swifties spending a total of $66 million.
    Controversial ‘Robotax’ Campaign By The ATO Could Hit Unsuspecting Aussies

    Controversial ‘Robotax’ Campaign By The ATO Could Hit Unsuspecting Aussies

    From just a few cents to thousands of dollars, it’s the hidden tax debt you might not know you have.
    Taylor Swift Prepares For Sydney Show As Jet Heads To Hawaii

    Taylor Swift Prepares For Sydney Show As Jet Heads To Hawaii

    The final touches are being made to Accor Stadium ahead of Taylor Swift’s first night The Eras Tour in Sydney on Friday.
    NASA Searching For Volunteers To Participate In Year Long Mars Mission Simulation

    NASA Searching For Volunteers To Participate In Year Long Mars Mission Simulation

    NASA has put out a call for volunteers to take part in a year-long Mars surface mission simulation.
    Bride Furious After Only 9 Guests RSVP To Destination Wedding

    Bride Furious After Only 9 Guests RSVP To Destination Wedding

    A bride has taken to social media to vent her frustrations after just 9 of her 150 guests RSVPd to her destination wedding in Thailand, threatening to delete everyone off Facebook.