First Hangover Prevention Pill Goes On Sale In The UK

Forget the hair of the dog or drinking less; all our hangover prayers have been answered.

Like many young Australians, I have done a stint of living in the UK, which involves a lot of drinking for most.

Having 'good chat' and downing a couple of pints should be their national sport.

They really don't need any encouragement. But alas, it is here.

The first-ever hangover prevention pill has gone on sale today in Britain.

The pill claims to leave drinkers' feeling fresh' according to the Daily Mail.

Which sounds like a promise too good to be true, considering I struggle to feel "fresh" on a health kick.

The Swedish-made Myrkle supplement claims to reduce the alcohol in your blood by 70% an hour later.

But is prevention better than medicine?

It's both, as you need to take the two pills one hour before drinking.

Then the pills continue to break down the alcohol in your system for twelve hours.

The little magic pill to encourage binge drinking cannot be bought in shops but only online.

According to the manufacturer, all the ingredients are safe for consumption and have approval from food standard agencies.

The pills are not classed as medicine, so they do not require approval from MHRA.

Håkan Magnusson, chief executive officer at Myrkl, said the supplement is a 'game-changing product' that will leave drinkers' feeling their best the next day'.

Factors such as dehydration, low blood sugar and methanol may still leave drinkers feeling unwell despite taking the pills.

The pill may affect the speed at which people get drunk, which could also lead to Britons spending more at the bar.

You can get 30 pills for 30 pounds.

Bottoms up and godspeed!

