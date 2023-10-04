The Project

First-Ever KFC Nightclub Is Opening In Sydney

In what could be the most perfect pairing, KFC is opening its first-ever nightclub in a secret location for one night only.

On Saturday, October 21, KFC’s secret Fried Side Club will be open to those who want to enjoy a Zinger sliders and some tasty tunes from Aussie DJ Luude.

Luude is collaborating with the purveyor of fried chicken goodness to launch his own brand of Zinger Sliders, which will be available from October 4.

The Zinger Sliders come in a pair that is filled with half a Zinger fillet and lettuce, while one is topped with Chili Relish and the other, Supercharged Sauce.

"KFC has been a staple on the diet forever - so when they reached out to partner on a project, I was 100 per cent keen,” Luude said.

"We're setting up a secret club that is a replica KFC store, you've even got to go through the fridge to get in - it's sounding wicked.

"They've also let me create a Secret Menu item too, so you'll be able to ask for Luude Zinger Sliders all over Australia. A childhood dream collab."

Tickets for the one-time nightclub are on sale now, and the location of the event will be revealed 48 hours before it starts.

