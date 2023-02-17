The Project

First-Ever Female Deaf Super Bowl Performer Stole The Show During Rihanna’s Halftime Performance

The sign language interpreter for Rihanna’s Super Bowl performance stole the show.

20-year-old Justina Miles is the first ever female deaf performer to be employed for the Super Bowl.

“Rihanna’s sign language interpreter deserves a raise she was giving it her all,” one person tweeted.

“The sign language interpreter ate that UPP,” another said.

She also signed the pre-show performance of Sheryl Lee Ralph’s “Lift Every Voice and Sing”, but it was Miles's energy during the Halftime show that blew people away.

Miles told CNBC that this opportunity was “a great honour.”

She also said at a press conference, that it was an important moment “not only for me to share this experience with the whole world, but to really bring that empowerment to millions and millions of Black deaf people all over the country who’ve never really seen that before. I feel that is truly lifting every voice, even my voice.”

@rollingstone Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime ASL interpreter went off #rihanna #superbowl #halftimeshow #ASL #halftime ♬ original sound - Rolling Stone
