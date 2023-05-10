The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

First Baby Created From Three Parents DNA Born In The UK

First Baby Created From Three Parents DNA Born In The UK

The first baby to be created from three parents' genetics has been born in the UK.

The process ensures the prevention of inherited diseases and uses a technique known as mitochondrial donation treatment (MDT).

The procedure, aimed at stopping a mother from passing on defective genes in the mitochondria, the power plants in cells that supply energy, involves getting a woman an IVF baby with DNA from three people.

Nuclear DNA is given to the child by the father and mother, which will define their key characteristics such as personality and eye colour.

They are then given a tiny amount of mitochondrial DNA provided by the "third parent".

Mitochondria hold only about 0.1% of a person's DNA, which is always inherited from the mother.

‘Beetlejuice 2’ Is Officially Coming To Cinemas In 2024, With 'Wednesday' Star Jenna Ortega Set To Feature
NEXT STORY

‘Beetlejuice 2’ Is Officially Coming To Cinemas In 2024, With 'Wednesday' Star Jenna Ortega Set To Feature

Advertisement

Related Articles

‘Beetlejuice 2’ Is Officially Coming To Cinemas In 2024, With 'Wednesday' Star Jenna Ortega Set To Feature

‘Beetlejuice 2’ Is Officially Coming To Cinemas In 2024, With 'Wednesday' Star Jenna Ortega Set To Feature

Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice… Did that work?
We Finally Know If It's Better To Shower At Night Or In The Morning

We Finally Know If It's Better To Shower At Night Or In The Morning

Personally, I prefer a nice shower with lunch.
Man Driving A Jet Ski Pulled Over By Police On Highway And It's Apparently Perfectly Legal In America

Man Driving A Jet Ski Pulled Over By Police On Highway And It's Apparently Perfectly Legal In America

No one has ever met a jet ski owner with a healthy sense of entitlement, and a man in the US has reiterated this point pretty clearly.
Man Dressed In Beer Can Costume Arrested For Drink Driving

Man Dressed In Beer Can Costume Arrested For Drink Driving

Franklin County police in Kansas have made one of the more interesting traffic stops you'll ever see.
Teenage Girl Shot By Neighbour While Playing Hide And Seek With Her Friends In The U.S.

Teenage Girl Shot By Neighbour While Playing Hide And Seek With Her Friends In The U.S.

A man in Louisiana has been charged after allegedly shooting a teenage girl playing hide-and-seek in front of his home.