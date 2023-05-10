First Baby Created From Three Parents DNA Born In The UK

The process ensures the prevention of inherited diseases and uses a technique known as mitochondrial donation treatment (MDT).

The procedure, aimed at stopping a mother from passing on defective genes in the mitochondria, the power plants in cells that supply energy, involves getting a woman an IVF baby with DNA from three people.

Nuclear DNA is given to the child by the father and mother, which will define their key characteristics such as personality and eye colour.

They are then given a tiny amount of mitochondrial DNA provided by the "third parent".

Mitochondria hold only about 0.1% of a person's DNA, which is always inherited from the mother.