First Australian Pet Census To Be Counted In Victoria

The inaugural Victorian pet census will help shape the state's next generation of pet and animal welfare reforms.

They won't be counted two by two, but Victorians' furry, feathered and scaly friends will soon be the focus of Australia's first pet census.

The online Victorian pet census will open on Monday and ask a variety of questions about owners and their animals, including animal health and care costs.

It will be the first survey of its kind in the nation and will take about 15 minutes to complete.

Pet ownership rates have surged from 61 per cent to 69 per cent since the COVID-19 pandemic began, and the Victorian government plans to use the data to form a clearer picture of animal companionship across the state.

Under Victoria's current system, it is up to local governments to collect and store most information about pet ownership and registration, meaning there is a lack of up-to-date and reliable data.

The survey will close the knowledge gap on pet owner experiences and attitudes, Australian Animal Protection Society chief executive Megan Seccull said.

"This census data will help us improve our services and provide better quality support to a broader range of pet owners in our community," she said on Friday.

About $610,000 was set aside in last year's Victorian state budget for the survey, and Agriculture Minister Gayle Tierney said the move would help shape the next generation of pet and animal welfare reforms.

AAP with The Project.

NEXT STORY

A bride has divided opinion after revealing she photoshopped her bridesmaid's necklace, given to her by her father who passed away, out of her wedding photos.
